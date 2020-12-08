Japan May Ease Tax Burden for Companies That Invest in Green Technology - Reports

Japan may ease the tax burden for companies that invest in equipment designed to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Japan may ease the tax burden for companies that invest in equipment designed to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

In October, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the country would go carbon neutral by 2050.

According to the broadcaster, the Japanese government is planning to allow companies to receive tax deductions amounting to 10 percent of their investments in green technology.

NHK added that Japan's companies might be granted the opportunity to designate up to 50 percent of green investments made during the first year as depreciation costs that are not taxable.

The maximum tax deduction that a Japanese company may get under the considered project is 50 billion Yen ($480 million).

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Environment Ministry said that the greenhouse emissions in the 2019 fiscal year had decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the 2018 fiscal year, and reached a record low level of 1.213 billion tonnes.