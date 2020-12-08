UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan May Ease Tax Burden For Companies That Invest In Green Technology - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 13 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 02:32 PM

Japan May Ease Tax Burden for Companies That Invest in Green Technology - Reports

Japan may ease the tax burden for companies that invest in equipment designed to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Japan may ease the tax burden for companies that invest in equipment designed to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

In October, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the country would go carbon neutral by 2050.

According to the broadcaster, the Japanese government is planning to allow companies to receive tax deductions amounting to 10 percent of their investments in green technology.

NHK added that Japan's companies might be granted the opportunity to designate up to 50 percent of green investments made during the first year as depreciation costs that are not taxable.

The maximum tax deduction that a Japanese company may get under the considered project is 50 billion Yen ($480 million).

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Environment Ministry said that the greenhouse emissions in the 2019 fiscal year had decreased by 2.7 percent compared to the 2018 fiscal year, and reached a record low level of 1.213 billion tonnes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Company Japan May October Gas 2018 2019 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai

4 minutes ago

UK Health Secretary Expects COVID-19 Restrictions ..

13 seconds ago

Forty-One Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia in 20 ..

16 seconds ago

Lukashenko Suggests Making All Belarusian People's ..

18 seconds ago

Sixteen Taliban Members Killed, 11 Injured in Cent ..

26 seconds ago

Seoul Not Ruling Out Thaw in Relations Between Nor ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.