UrduPoint.com

Japan Renounces Testing Of Anti-Satellite Weapons After US - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published September 13, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Japan Renounces Testing of Anti-Satellite Weapons After US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Japanese government has decided to renounce testing of anti-satellite weapons to promote discussions of responsible behavior in outer space, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"This decision is a result of the Government of Japan's considerations after the U.S. Government's announcement not to conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing in April," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry emphasized that Tokyo aims to actively promote discussions in the international community concerning the development of norms of responsible behavior in outer space.

At the same time, the country will "continue to play an active role to achieve secure, stable and sustainable outer space.

"

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced the decision to ban US anti-satellite weapons tests during her visit to Vandenberg Space Force Base in the state of California earlier in April.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called on other countries to impose a similar moratorium on the testing of anti-satellite weapons. At that time, former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin noted the inconsistency of the US administration and requested an adequate response to the proposals of Russia and China on a treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space.

Related Topics

Russia China Visit Nelson Tokyo Same Japan April Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

10 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

10 hours ago
 UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain ..

UN General Assembly New President Says Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Prolonged After ..

11 hours ago
 ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Rest ..

ZNPP's Second Back-up Power Transmission line Restored - IAEA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.