Japan Successfully Tests Remote Construction Machinery for Space Missions - Company

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the Kajima construction company have successfully tested remote control and automatic operation of construction machinery for future lunar missions.

"As a result, the construction machinery for the JAXA Sagamihara Campus [in Kanagawa Prefecture], which is more than 1,000 kilometers [621 miles] away from the JAXA Sagamihara Space Center, was operated remotely. After switching to automatic operation and carrying out the work, it was confirmed that high-precision construction was possible," the Kajima Corporation said in a press release.

According to the NHK broadcaster, the machinery was on the southwestern island of Tanegashima, while the operators were in the JAXA facility near Tokyo during an experiment in March.

Also in March, JAXA completed final preparations for the first launch of its newest H3 rocket, developed in cooperation with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to replace the aging flagship H-IIA rocket.

The H3 rocket will be primarily used for commercial satellite launches, while its upgraded versions may be engaged in future lunar missions.