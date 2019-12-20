UrduPoint.com
Japan To Award Licenses For Local 5G Network Soon: Report

Fri 20th December 2019

Japan's communications ministry confirmed it will start accepting applications for the deployment of local 5G networks next week, Japanese press reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Japan's communications ministry confirmed it will start accepting applications for the deployment of local 5G networks next week, Japanese press reported.

Spectrum designated for local 5G will be released in Japan at the end of 2019.

Companies, local governments and universities are expected to apply to use the new spectrum, according to the reports.

This will enable enterprises, regional authorities and other organizations in Japan to deploy the next-generation wireless connectivity based on LTE and 5G technologies to create local private networks, Japan Times reported.

The local 5G networks would be limited in area, and will use different frequencies from those used by mobile operators.

The initial local 5G networks could be launched as early as February.

In April, Japan's government approved plans by the country's four mobile carriers to build 5G wireless networks with investment set to reach JPY 1.6 trillion ($14.4 billion) over the next five years.

