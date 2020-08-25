UrduPoint.com
Japan To Discuss Artemis Moon Mission During Meeting On Space With US - Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:52 PM

Japan to Discuss Artemis Moon Mission During Meeting on Space With US - Foreign Ministry

Japan and the United States will hold the seventh round of the Comprehensive Dialogue on Space, during which both nation's space agencies will discuss the US Artemis moon program, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Japan and the United States will hold the seventh round of the Comprehensive Dialogue on Space, during which both nation's space agencies will discuss the US Artemis moon program, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to resume manned flights to the Moon in 2024. The new moon program has been dubbed Artemis, named after the sister of Greek sun god Apollo, hearkening back to the original US Moon program Apollo, which made six manned launches to the Moon in the 1960s-70s.

"During this meeting, involving representatives of space agencies and departments, [they] will not only exchange information on the two countries' space policies but also exchange opinions on space exploration, including the Artemis program, proposed by the US, the situation in space, commercial activities in space, monitoring of Earth, satellite navigation, issues of security, research, and industry, including creation of international rules for space activity," the ministry said in a statement.

The space dialogue was launched by the US and Japan in 2013.

