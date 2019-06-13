UrduPoint.com
Japan To Launch 4 Small Satellites From ISS On Monday - Aerospace Exploration Agency

Thu 13th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

Japan to Launch 4 Small Satellites From ISS on Monday - Aerospace Exploration Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Japan will launch four satellites, including the first ever Nepalese spacecraft, from the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Thursday.

Japan's Experiment ISS Module Kibo will launch its domestic spacecraft, the Nepalese NepaliSat-1 satellite, along with satellites from Sri Lanka and Singapore.

Kibo is a Japanese ISS science module developed by JAXA that docked with the space station in 2008.

The current ISS crew consists of two Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko, three US astronauts Anne McClain, Nick Hague and Christina Koch as well as Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

More Stories From Technology

