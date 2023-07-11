Japan To Launch Lunar Landing Module On August 26 - Space Agency
Daniyal Sohail Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said on Tuesday it plans to launch the country's first lunar landing module on the H-IIA carrier rocket on August 26.
Apart from the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), H-IIA will also deliver into orbit a satellite called X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM).
The launch is scheduled for 9:34 a.m. local time (00:34 GMT) from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, according to the statement. The reserved launch period is set through September 15.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, the company that designed the H-IIA rocket, will conduct the launch itself.