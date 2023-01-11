UrduPoint.com

Japan, US May Boost Cooperation On Dual-Use Technologies - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published January 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden are expected to agree at an upcoming summit to promote cooperation on technologies for both military and civilian use, Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Wednesday.

Japan has so far taken a cautious stance on military applications of its technological developments, but three key security and defense strategy documents adopted in December aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities have made such cooperation possible.

The United States is interested in Japanese developments in areas such as drones, artificial intelligence for information gathering and analysis as well as for fighter jet control, robotics for mine clearance and peaceful purposes such as cleaning, quantum technology for data encryption, and the creation of ultra-sensitive sensors for radar technology, the report read.

The two countries' defense ministers are expected to discuss on Thursday the joint research on embedded drones to support next-generation combat aircraft that will be jointly developed by Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom, according to the report.

The agreement will reportedly be the first case of dual-use technologies promoted bilaterally between the leaders of Japan and the US. Kishida and Biden are scheduled to hold a meeting in Washington on Friday.

