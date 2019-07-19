Japanese Astronomers Found No Evidence That Aliens Visited Earth - Researcher

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Japanese astronomers are actively searching for extraterrestrial life, however, they have not yet found any evidence that aliens had visited Earth, Hitoshi Yamaoka, a professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, told Sputnik.

"Almost all researches believe there is extraterrestrial life [in space] but nobody thinks that aliens had visited us ... No, we have not noted this," Yamaoka said.

The researcher continued by speaking about the observatory's Astrobiology Center, which was searching for the so-called exoplanets, the planets outside the Solar System that could have conditions suitable for the emergence of life.

A lot of Japanese scientists are interested in researching the Proxima Centauri b exoplanet, located 4.3 light-years from Earths, according to Yamaoka.

However, the observatory's Astrobiology Center also researches other exoplanets.

"Around 100 such planets, possibly suitable for life, have been discovered.

Some of them have been found by Japanese scientists. But we need new telescopes to research them," Yamaoka pointed out.

Yamaoka is currently researching the so-called variable stars whose brightness changes. The scientist said that together with his colleague Nikolai Samus from Russia's Sternberg Astronomical Institute and other researchers, he was working on a catalog listing these stars, including their Names and locations. Scientists believe there are around 50,000 variable stars, while from 10-20 such objects are discovered annually.

Earlier this week, media outlets and social networks have been discussing a Facebook event, calling on participants to storm the so-called Area 51, a classified US Air Force facility believed to be a site where evidence of aliens visiting Earth is hidden. Over 1.7 million people clicked "going" on the event, scheduled for September 20.