UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Astronomers Found No Evidence That Aliens Visited Earth - Researcher

Daniyal Sohail 8 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

Japanese Astronomers Found No Evidence That Aliens Visited Earth - Researcher

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Japanese astronomers are actively searching for extraterrestrial life, however, they have not yet found any evidence that aliens had visited Earth, Hitoshi Yamaoka, a professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, told Sputnik.

"Almost all researches believe there is extraterrestrial life [in space] but nobody thinks that aliens had visited us ... No, we have not noted this," Yamaoka said.

The researcher continued by speaking about the observatory's Astrobiology Center, which was searching for the so-called exoplanets, the planets outside the Solar System that could have conditions suitable for the emergence of life.

A lot of Japanese scientists are interested in researching the Proxima Centauri b exoplanet, located 4.3 light-years from Earths, according to Yamaoka.

However, the observatory's Astrobiology Center also researches other exoplanets.

"Around 100 such planets, possibly suitable for life, have been discovered.

Some of them have been found by Japanese scientists. But we need new telescopes to research them," Yamaoka pointed out.

Yamaoka is currently researching the so-called variable stars whose brightness changes. The scientist said that together with his colleague Nikolai Samus from Russia's Sternberg Astronomical Institute and other researchers, he was working on a catalog listing these stars, including their Names and locations. Scientists believe there are around 50,000 variable stars, while from 10-20 such objects are discovered annually.

Earlier this week, media outlets and social networks have been discussing a Facebook event, calling on participants to storm the so-called Area 51, a classified US Air Force facility believed to be a site where evidence of aliens visiting Earth is hidden. Over 1.7 million people clicked "going" on the event, scheduled for September 20.

Related Topics

Storm Russia Facebook Japan SITE September Media Event All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

4 hours ago

Mary Magdalene in Ecstasy presented as loan in per ..

5 hours ago

UAE Embassy hosts premier of film celebrating hist ..

6 hours ago

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

5 hours ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.