Japanese Billionaire Starts Training For Tourist Space Flight In Russia

Daniyal Sohail 51 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:30 AM

Japanese Billionaire Starts Training for Tourist Space Flight in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as a tourist announced on Tuesday the start of training in Russia to prepare for the December flight.

Last month, the Space Adventures company said that Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano would fly to the ISS aboard Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-20 as tourists.

The launch is planned to be from the Baikonur cosmodrome on December 8.

"Training at the Russian Cosmonaut Training Center begins today," Maezawa tweeted.

Russia's state space agency Roscosmos and Space Adventures have been cooperating on space tourism since 2001, when the first space tourist, US millionaire Dennis Tito, went into orbit. A total of seven people have been since sent to the ISS under the space tourism program.

More Stories From Technology

