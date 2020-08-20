UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Cargo Spacecraft Kounotori 9 Completes Final Space Mission - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:49 PM

Japanese Cargo Spacecraft Kounotori 9 Completes Final Space Mission - Space Agency

Japan's unmanned Kounotori 9 cargo spacecraft completed on Thursday its final mission on delivering supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) and burned up in the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in a statement

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Japan's unmanned Kounotori 9 cargo spacecraft completed on Thursday its final mission on delivering supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) and burned up in the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in a statement.

"The H-II Transfer Vehicle "KOUNOTORI9" (HTV9) successfully re-entered the atmosphere after the third de-orbit maneuver at 3:40 p.m. on August 20, 2020 (Japanese Standard Time, JST) [06:40 GMT].

The 'KOUNOTORI9' has successfully accomplished its main objective to ship cargo to the International Space Station (ISS)," the statement read.

Kounotori 9 was launched to the ISS on May 21 and, apart from transferring supplies to the ISS astronauts, carried waste materials from the station.

Kounotori missions deliver supplies and equipment to astronauts working on the ISS. It can carry both pressurized and unpressurized cargo and can linger in orbit for several days if there are problems with docking.

Related Topics

Vehicle Japan May August 2020 From P

Recent Stories

Realme fan fest 20-8; Fastest Growing AIOT Brand o ..

23 seconds ago

AJK President pledges to transform UAJK centre for ..

13 minutes ago

Person of determination participates in COVID-19 c ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah University to continue hybrid learning at ..

36 minutes ago

ANF seizes 296.24 kg drugs in countrywide operatio ..

2 minutes ago

Children are silent, fast spreaders of Covid-19 vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.