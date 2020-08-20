Japanese Cargo Spacecraft Kounotori 9 Completes Final Space Mission - Space Agency

Japan's unmanned Kounotori 9 cargo spacecraft completed on Thursday its final mission on delivering supplies to the International Space Station (ISS) and burned up in the dense layers of the Earth's atmosphere, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced in a statement

"The H-II Transfer Vehicle "KOUNOTORI9" (HTV9) successfully re-entered the atmosphere after the third de-orbit maneuver at 3:40 p.m. on August 20, 2020 (Japanese Standard Time, JST) [06:40 GMT].

The 'KOUNOTORI9' has successfully accomplished its main objective to ship cargo to the International Space Station (ISS)," the statement read.

Kounotori 9 was launched to the ISS on May 21 and, apart from transferring supplies to the ISS astronauts, carried waste materials from the station.

Kounotori missions deliver supplies and equipment to astronauts working on the ISS. It can carry both pressurized and unpressurized cargo and can linger in orbit for several days if there are problems with docking.