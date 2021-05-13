UrduPoint.com
Japanese Entrepreneur, His Assistant To Join Mission To ISS As Space Tourists - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano will join a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) as tourists, the Space Adventures company said on Thursday.

"Space Adventures, Inc.

, the world's leading space experiences company, announced that Yusaku Maezawa has begun preparations for a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by successfully passing the required medical examinations. He and his production assistant, Yozo Hirano, are planning to launch on the Russian Soyuz MS-20 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December 8, 2021," the space tourism company said in a press release.

