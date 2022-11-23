Japanese Space Agency to Investigate Communication Failure With Omotenashi Satellite

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will investigate communication failures with the Omotenashi satellite, project manager Tatsuaki Hashimoto said.

On November 17, JAXA registered communication failures with the Omotenashi satellite, which was taking part in NASA's unmanned lunar mission, and was taking steps to stabilize its position in space and power supply.

"It's very unfortunate that this has happened. We will conduct an unbiased investigation (of the reasons)," Hashimoto told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

A special team will be set up to investigate the satellite's failure, Hashimoto added.

On November 16, NASA launched Artemis 1, the first in its new series of unmanned lunar missions, with JAXA Omotenashi and Equuleus CubeSats satellites on board. Equuleus separated on the same day and was confirmed to be operating normally.

The Omotenashi satellite, weighing about 12 kilograms (26.4 Pounds), should have landed the smallest lunar semi-rigid lander to observe the radiation situation on the Moon's surface.