UrduPoint.com

Japanese Space Tourist Says Excited About Flight To ISS Like 'Schoolboy Before Exam'

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:43 PM

Japanese Space Tourist Says Excited About Flight to ISS Like 'Schoolboy Before Exam'

Yusaku Maezawa, one of two Japanese space tourists set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) on December 8, said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the flight and is experiencing emotions similar to those before a school exam

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Yusaku Maezawa, one of two Japanese space tourists set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) on December 8, said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the flight and is experiencing emotions similar to those before a school exam.

"In fact, I am extremely excited right now, I feel like a schoolboy before an exam," Yusaku said at a pre-flight press conference organized jointly with the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He is eager to see Earth from space, "swim" in weightlessness, and see what changes the flight will bring to his personality, the billionaire said.

Yusaku expressed the hope that his trip to space will facilitate the organization of similar flights in the future.

"I think that in a few years they (tourist space flights) will become more accessible, and our task is to show how all difficulties can be overcome," he said.

The businessman also described his 100-day-long training for the upcoming flight as an achievement in terms of preparation for the space trip on such short notice.

The Soyuz spaceship, which will carry Yusaku to the ISS together with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, is scheduled to lift off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 07:38 GMT on Tuesday. Their return to Earth is expected on December 20.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan December All From

Recent Stories

Panel discussion highlights frameworks to combat v ..

Panel discussion highlights frameworks to combat violence and abuse

15 minutes ago
 Delta Strain of Coronavirus Still Prevalent in Eur ..

Delta Strain of Coronavirus Still Prevalent in Europe, Central Asia - WHO Offici ..

3 minutes ago
 Trump Says Upcoming Biden-Putin Call 'Not Fair Mat ..

Trump Says Upcoming Biden-Putin Call 'Not Fair Match'

3 minutes ago
 Macron to Arrive in Hungary on Monday for V4+Franc ..

Macron to Arrive in Hungary on Monday for V4+France Summit - Budapest

3 minutes ago
 Two People Killed in Shooting in Moscow Public Ser ..

Two People Killed in Shooting in Moscow Public Services Center - Mayor

3 minutes ago
 Local Investment in Small Farms Can Offset Soaring ..

Local Investment in Small Farms Can Offset Soaring Food Prices as Hunger Worsens ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.