Japanese Space Tourist Says Excited About Flight to ISS Like 'Schoolboy Before Exam'

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Yusaku Maezawa, one of two Japanese space tourists set to depart for the International Space Station (ISS) on December 8, said on Tuesday that he is looking forward to the flight and is experiencing emotions similar to those before a school exam.

"In fact, I am extremely excited right now, I feel like a schoolboy before an exam," Yusaku said at a pre-flight press conference organized jointly with the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

He is eager to see Earth from space, "swim" in weightlessness, and see what changes the flight will bring to his personality, the billionaire said.

Yusaku expressed the hope that his trip to space will facilitate the organization of similar flights in the future.

"I think that in a few years they (tourist space flights) will become more accessible, and our task is to show how all difficulties can be overcome," he said.

The businessman also described his 100-day-long training for the upcoming flight as an achievement in terms of preparation for the space trip on such short notice.

The Soyuz spaceship, which will carry Yusaku to the ISS together with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, is scheduled to lift off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 07:38 GMT on Tuesday. Their return to Earth is expected on December 20.