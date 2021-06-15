Japanese Space Tourist to Take 2-Stage Training Course in Russia

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the first tourist to fly to the space station in over a decade, will undergo a two-stage training course in Russia, state space agency Roscosmos said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the first tourist to fly to the space station in over a decade, will undergo a two-stage training course in Russia, state space agency Roscosmos said.

The 45-year-old retail mogul began his training at a space center near Moscow on Tuesday. It will culminate with him flying to the Russian segment of the orbital outpost in December.

"The space crew's training will be conducted in two stages. The session that began today will last for four weeks," a press statement read.

Maezawa will spend the next few weeks studying the Soyuz capsule that will take him to space and the Zvezda module, which will be his home during his 12-day stay aboard the space station.

During the second stage of training, which begins in September, Maezawa will receive medical and biological training and learn environment-specific survival skills, in addition to having his spacesuit fitted.