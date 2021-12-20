Japanese Space Tourists Yusaku Maezawa, Yozo Hirano Return To Earth
Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The reentry capsule of the Russian Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft with Japanese space tourists Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, has landed in Kazakhstan, a Sputnik correspondent reports from the Russian mission control.
The capsule landed at around 06:16 Moscow time on Monday (03:16 GMT), 148 kilometers (92 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.
The Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) late on Sunday night.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa with his assistant Yozo Hirano arrived at the ISS on December 8 (together with Russian cosmonaut Misurkin). They became the first tourists in 12 years to fly aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to the ISS.