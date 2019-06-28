UrduPoint.com
Japan's Abe Says Rule-Making On Data Flow, E-Commerce Urgent Mission

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Japan's Abe Says Rule-Making on Data Flow, E-Commerce Urgent Mission

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday called for urgently creating rules regulating data flow and e-commerce.

"Digitalization offers enormous potential in a way of encouraging economic growth of countries, promoting innovation and overcoming various challenges faced by the global community.

However, unleashing such potential for maximum utility requires international rules ... Most importantly, rule-making on data flow and e-commerce, which are the growth engines in the digital area, is an urgent mission," Abe said at the G20 leaders' special event on digital economy.

