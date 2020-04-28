UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Aerospace Agency Launches 1st Guatemalan-Made Satellite From Int'l Space Station -

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:30 PM

Japan's Aerospace Agency Launches 1st Guatemalan-Made Satellite From Int'l Space Station -

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The first Guatemalan-made satellite, dubbed Quetzal-1, was launched on Tuesday from Japan's segment of the International Space Station (ISS), as broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on its YouTube channel.

The Quetzal-1 satellite was delivered to the ISS in March by the Dragon Cargo Spacecraft, which was developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The satellite was deployed from Japan's Kibo ISS module as part of the KiboCUBE program, run by JAXA and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. The program offers opportunity for institutions from developing countries to develop satellites to be launched from Kibo.

Japan had previously launched satellites made in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Nepal and Mongolia.

Related Topics

Bangladesh United Nations Bhutan Japan Costa Rica Kenya Ghana Mongolia Nepal Elon Musk SpaceX March YouTube From Satellites

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

21 minutes ago

Global fight against coronavirus entering new phas ..

1 hour ago

UK virus death toll up by 586 to 21,678: health mi ..

1 hour ago

Italy Registers Decrease of 608 in COVID-19 Positi ..

1 hour ago

Early Lifting of COVID-19 Lockdown Will Lead to Ne ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.