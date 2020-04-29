MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The first Guatemalan-made satellite, dubbed Quetzal-1, was launched on Tuesday from Japan's segment of the International Space Station (ISS), as broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on its YouTube channel.

The Quetzal-1 satellite was delivered to the ISS in March by the Dragon Cargo Spacecraft, which was developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The satellite was deployed from Japan's Kibo ISS module as part of the KiboCUBE program, run by JAXA and the UN Office for Outer Space Affairs. The program offers opportunity for institutions from developing countries to develop satellites to be launched from Kibo.

Japan had previously launched satellites made in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Nepal and Mongolia.