Japan's Citizen May Become Next Space Tourist Who Will Arrive At ISS In December - Sources

Daniyal Sohail 55 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Japan's Citizen May Become Next Space Tourist Who Will Arrive at ISS in December - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) A Japanese citizen may become the next space tourist who will arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on board the Soyuz spaceship in December 2021, three sources in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"This will be a citizen of Japan," one of the sources said, with two other sources having confirmed this information.

One more source told Sputnik that Japanese food had been ordered for the next space tourist.

UK space expert Tony Quine wrote in social networks that Japanese singer Yumi Matsutoya would be the next space tourist. The space tourism company Space Adventures has made no comments to Sputnik on the issue.

