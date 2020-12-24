MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Samples collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe from the Ryugu asteroid contain some pieces of gravel measuring nearly one centimeter in size, media reported on Thursday, citing scientists of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

According to NHK broadcaster, the samples are believed to have been taken during the probe's second touchdown on the remote asteroid Ryugu.

The Hayabusa2 mission was launched in December 2014. It reached Ryugu in 2018 and collected samples in 2019, some of them from beneath the asteroid's surface.

On December 5, the Hayabusa2 probe successfully released the capsule with the first rock samples ever collected from beneath the surface of an asteroid to a location in southern Australia, ahead of its planned descent to Earth.

On December 6, the capsule landed in an Australia desert from where it was later delivered to Japan.

Earlier in December, JAXA said that Hayabusa2 delivered 5.4 grams of soil back to Earth. It is the second time that untouched material from an asteroid has been brought back to our planet and scientists expect these samples to offer clues into the origins of life on Earth.