UrduPoint.com

Japan's Major Mobile Carriers To Stop Cancellation Fees Under Government Scrutiny

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:23 PM

Japan's three major mobile carriers stopped or will stop charging customers for cancellation of contracts amid the government's efforts to stimulate competition in the mobile phone market, as SoftBank Corp. became the last to decide on the plan

TOKYO, Oct. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) --:Japan's three major mobile carriers stopped or will stop charging customers for cancellation of contracts amid the government's efforts to stimulate competition in the mobile phone market, as SoftBank Corp. became the last to decide on the plan.

As Japan's third-largest mobile phone service operator in terms of users, SoftBank said on Tuesday that it will stop asking for cancellation fees in February when customers terminate their contracts by September 2019. The company does not charge such fees for subscribed services since then.

The leading mobile carrier NTT Docomo Inc. scrapped its cancellation policy this month.

