Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engineering company announced on Monday that it would launch a rocket carrying a UAE space probe bound for Mars on July 15

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries engineering company announced on Monday that it would launch a rocket carrying a UAE space probe bound for Mars on July 15.

"Mitsubishi Heavy Industries hereby announces the launch schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No.

42 (H-IIA F42) which carries aboard the Emirates Mars Mission's (EMM) Hope spacecraft developed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in the United Arab Emirates. MBRSC is a Dubai government organization," the company said in a statement.

The launch will take place at the Tanegashima Space Center.

The probe is expected to reach Mars in seven months and will study its climate and atmosphere.

In 2017, the United Arab Emirates unveiled its ambition to establish a colony on Mars by 2117.

