TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched on Wednesday its Н-IIA rocket carrying a British communications satellite from the Tanegashima space center in cooperation with the Japanese aerospace agency JAXA.

The launch was commissioned by the UK's Inmarsat mobile satellite communications company.

"I6F1 (satellite) has launched onboard @MHI_Group's #H2AF45 rocket from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center. Stand by for signal acquisition of #I6F1," Inmarsat wrote on Twitter.

The 443-ton Н-IIA launch vehicle carrying the I-6 F1 satellite, lauded by Inmarsat as one of "the most technologically advanced and largest commercial communications satellites ever launched," had to be equipped with additional four solid rocket boosters due to its weight.

The satellite is the first of the two next generation Inmarsat satellites to be launched by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The launch became Mitsubishi's fifth foreign commercial satellite launch overall.