UrduPoint.com

Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Communications Satellite

Daniyal Sohail 8 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 10:05 PM

Japan's Mitsubishi Launches H2A Rocket With UK Communications Satellite

Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched on Wednesday its Н-IIA rocket carrying a British communications satellite from the Tanegashima space center in cooperation with the Japanese aerospace agency JAXA

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries launched on Wednesday its Н-IIA rocket carrying a British communications satellite from the Tanegashima space center in cooperation with the Japanese aerospace agency JAXA.

The launch was commissioned by the UK's Inmarsat mobile satellite communications company.

"I6F1 (satellite) has launched onboard @MHI_Group's #H2AF45 rocket from the JAXA Tanegashima Space Center. Stand by for signal acquisition of #I6F1," Inmarsat wrote on Twitter.

The 443-ton Н-IIA launch vehicle carrying the I-6 F1 satellite, lauded by Inmarsat as one of "the most technologically advanced and largest commercial communications satellites ever launched," had to be equipped with additional four solid rocket boosters due to its weight.

The satellite is the first of the two next generation Inmarsat satellites to be launched by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The launch became Mitsubishi's fifth foreign commercial satellite launch overall.

Related Topics

Mobile Twitter Company Vehicle United Kingdom Japan From Mitsubishi Weight Satellites

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Ki ..

Ukraine, Hungary Agree to Increase Capacity for Kiev's Gas Imports From EU

5 minutes ago
 US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan P ..

US House Oversight Committee Launches Bipartisan Probe Into Astroworld Tragedy - ..

5 minutes ago
 'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

'Exhibition 130 Solo' opens at Alhamra

5 minutes ago
 German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue ..

German Economy Ministry Expects Russia to Continue Respecting Gas Contracts in F ..

8 minutes ago
 71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

71 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

8 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary a ..

Lahore High Court CJ takes notice of unnecessary adjournment of cases in Civil C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.