Japan's MOMO-F5 Space Rocket Falls Into Ocean Shortly After Takeoff - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Japan's MOMO-F5 Space Rocket Falls Into Ocean Shortly After Takeoff - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Japanese space company Interstellar Technologies said on Sunday that its privately developed sounding rocket MOMO-F5 had fallen into the ocean near the southern Hokkaido island shortly after takeoff from the town of Taiki.

The video of the launch was posted on Interstellar Technologies' Twitter account. The company did not specify the causes of the failure at this point.

MOMO-F5's launch was initially scheduled for late 2019, but then delayed several times, including due to the coronavirus pandemic and a series of technical dysfunctions.

Of all MOMO launches, only MOMO-F3 was successful in May of last year.

The length of MOMO is 10 meters (32.8 feet) and its diameter is 50 centimeters (19.7 inches). It can carry surveillance devices weighing up to 20 kilograms (4 Pounds). MOMO cannot put satellites into orbit, but the company plans to create a rocket capable of it and conduct the first launch by 2023.

