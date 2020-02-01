Jazz Cash Reward Program Face Backlash From Users for not Paying Promised Amount The rating of Jazz Cash App dropped from 4.5 to its poorest ever of 1.7

The Rating Of Jazz Cash App Dropped From 4.5 To Its Poorest Ever Of 1.7

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2020) Jazz users have decided to raise their voice against Jazz backing out from its commitment on social media. Jazz’s actions have infuriated its users as the company has failed to provide the complete reward as they were expecting. The rage among Jazz users has brought the company in hot waters by dropping the Jazz Cash App rating from 4.5 stars to 1.7 appalling stars.

According to the sources, users were promised a reward of 11 thousand in a return of the completion of the appointed tasks. Users accomplished the appointed tasks for the return of good money. Unfortunately, their wait didn’t bring them the promised reward. Jazz rewarded them with just PKR 4000/-, which isn’t even half of the promised amount.

Before this activity, Jazz Cash launched such promotion activities in October and November as well but then they were given the full reward. Jazz officials defended themselves after the backlash by claiming that, “a large number of users participated which resulted in the deduction of the reward amount”.

Users are outraged and are using playstore’s rating system to show their anger and warning fellow users to stay away from Jazz’s ongoing hack. Under the Jazz Cash App on playstore, users are asking people not to download the scammy application.

The negative response of people has dropped the company’s rating down. Users are warning the company to stick to their commitment if they don’t want their reputation further maligned on social media via a customers backed campaign. UrduPoint is trying to contact the team of Jazz Cash to find out the other side’s perspective. Jazz has tried to regain their trust by announcing the compensation. On the official social media of Jazz, the company has promised the users that the remaining amount will be transferred to the user till 14 February. The company is still under strong criticism and the rating of their official application is dropping with every passing hour.