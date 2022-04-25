JazzCash collaborates with numerous NGOs to make Zakat payments easier for their users

JazzCash has partnered up with some of the top NGOs of Pakistan including Saylani Welfare Trust, Chhipa Welfare Association, Edhi Foundation, SKCMH, Indus Hospital, and Al-Khidmat Foundation to allow the users to pay Zakat and sadqah with ease

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022) JazzCash has partnered up with some of the top NGOs of Pakistan including Saylani Welfare Trust, Chhipa Welfare Association, Edhi Foundation, SKCMH, Indus Hospital, and Al-Khidmat Foundation to allow the users to pay Zakat and sadqah with ease.

JazzCash hopes to have a positive impact on the people of Pakistan through this partnership by providing joy to the disadvantaged in times of need. Jazzcash has pledged to donate 50% of every donation to support those in need.

JazzCash is dedicated to making the world a better place today and tomorrow. JazzCash continues to build on these foundations while driving transformation within the business in order to assist society in addressing its most critical concerns.



The Holy month of Ramadan is the perfect occasion to send donations through your JazzCash, and the best part is that you can do it from the comfort of your home!

You may now donate as much as you want, whenever you want, with JazzCash!

A JazzCash is a Mobile Account that is linked to a user's phone number and can be accessed via that device. The user has complete freedom to access financial services without having to visit any bank branches or waiting in queues. Anyone can avail all of their financial services from anywhere, at any time!