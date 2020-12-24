UrduPoint.com
Join Huawei’s “Light Up Your Community Tree” Activity To Celebrate New Years

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:12 PM

Join Huawei’s “Light up Your Community Tree” Activity to Celebrate New Years

Spread love and get a chance to win some amazing gifts from Huawei upon participation

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th December, 2020) As the festive season approaches, Huawei is inspiring its consumers and the public to come together on a digital platform – 'Light up Your Community Tree', by visiting the #HUAWEICommunityPK and light up a tree to celebrate the beginning of a New Year and bid farewell to 2020.

Every participant will get an opportunity to win the latest, most popular smartphones of the year. This activity aims to engage the community, to pray for the health and prosperity of the whole humanity in the year 2021 and beyond.
Huawei – the global technology leader has come up with this socially-engaging and rewarding activity to say farewell to 2020 - a year that brought some unusual socio-economic challenges that can only be resolved through a cohesive response from the whole world.
Huawei believes that a fortunate and progressive future awaits the global community and every individual must contribute towards the society's well-being and happiness.

As the new decade begins, people must strive together for finding solutions and improving public health standards, with positive thinking, while adding some green and gold in our lives!
Huawei has invited everyone to join this activity between 16:00 on 23 December, 2020 and 23:59 on 04 January, 2021, as the Huawei Community in Pakistan is 'Planting' a vibrant New-Year tree on 'Light Up Your Community Tree'.

Many lucky participants will win exciting gifts like high-valued smartphones, including: a HUAWEI Y9a, Huawei Y5p, Huawei Y7a, Huawei Y6p, besides Hands-Free kits, personal stars, Medals on community profile and much more.

To add more excitement, the value of prizes will increase with the total number of lights added, in three different levels of prize-pools in this activity. So hurry up and join the community now: consumer.huawei.com/community/pk/
The participants have to simply go to the HUAWEI Community on the page: 'Light Up Your Community Tree', Click the shining star to light up your tree, Click 'Share My Community Tree' on Facebook or Twitter, Copy & send the invitation link to your friends directly.

Add your invitation; "Come to #HUAWEICommunityPK and light up the Tree on New-Year!" Huawei wishes best of luck to every participant, for a chance to win these fantastic prizes and have a delightful new year.

