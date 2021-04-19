Join the First-ever Influencer Roundtable to Catch a Sneak Peek of realme 8 Series’ Dazzling Design

Realme is all set to launch another number seriesto dazzle the Pakistani market, and people are ecstatic

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th April, 2021)realme is all set to launch another number seriesto dazzle the Pakistani market, and people are ecstatic. With multiple successful devices from the number series, realme is all geared up for the allnew realme 8 Series, vaunting the device to open infinite imaging capabilities with its 108MP “capture infinity” camera. Not only this, the new realme 8 series shall be bringing a futuristic body design, amazing AMOLED display features, and many more outstanding specifications. But the real surprise will be revealed in a star-studded roundtable featuring experts from different walks of life who will gather round to discuss the much-hyped realme 8 Series. The roundtable goes live on realme’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm.

realme has been leaping ahead than its competitors in the race of producing technologically advanced gadgets with a cool chic design. The number series is globally recognized for its millions of users and a top favorite in bringing flagship technology for everyone.

realme always persists in trendsetting design to break conventional aesthetics and bring innovation to the market. Keeping the legacy alive, the design for the new phone is based on the Infinite Bold Design with AG-Crystal Process. This shows the unique understanding of the brand for what its customers need and displaying the brand spirit of “Dare to Leap”.

The cherry on top, realme is set to host one-of-a-kind roundtable for the realme 8 series with several realmeallies on board. The panel includes the stunning realme Design Ally, Kinza Hashmi; realme Photography Ally, Azeem Sani; and the YouTube tech sensations, Bilal Munir (VideoWaliSarkar) and Ali Abbas (MASTech) as the realme Tech Ally. Other than that our very favorite gaming expert, Saad-ur-Rehman akaDucky Bhai shall be joining as the realme Gaming Ally. They shall all be live with realme’s Product Manager, Hamza Khan on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 12:00 pm at realme’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

So do not miss this chance to get an in-depth session on the astounding specifications from the upcoming realme 8 series!