Join the Infinix festivities and get the exclusive chance to win exciting prizes including a trip toBaku Azerbaijan!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019) Following it's release, the Infinix S4 has gained overwhelming success as the hottest selfie smartphone of 2019. As the phone with one of the best front cameras ever, the S4 has caught the attention of young photographers and social media enthusiasts.

In light of this Infinix is holding exciting activities in mobile hubs in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi. These activities will take place from the 29th July to 3rd Augustand will enable users to participate in games, lucky draws and will give people the chance to take magical pictures in the first of it's kind spectacular "Anti-Gravity" shop.

People may visit the shop and take pictures. The pictures taken can be shared on social media such as Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags#InfinixS4 and #InfinixReverseShop to win small prizes! Alongside all the prizes and games, there will be music and exhilarating dance performances for the entertainment of the customers with refreshments as well.

In Lahore, the Infinix activities are set to take place in HafeezCenter, in Rawalpindi it will take place at Akhter Plaza while in Karachi the event shall take place at Serena Mall, Karachi. Most excitingly though, people will have the chance to get their hands on their own Infinx S4.

With such a sleek design, immense storage capacity and a crystal clear camera, the S4 is irresistible and a must have for a rising star. At such a low price of just Rs 22,999, the S4 has a lot to offer.

The smartphone offers brilliant technology at an affordable rate. One of the many astonishing features of the S4 is the powerful 32MP front-facing selfie camera. The selfie camera features AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR stickers (Augmented Reality stickers) as well.

The phone is packed with a robust 4000mAh battery as well, lasting longer than most smartphones on one charge.

The S4 comes in eye-catching dynamic colours with a royal glass-finish. The S4 has a “Triple Camera”, consisting of a 13MP, 8MP and 2MP camera combined.

This gives the camera a greater depth of field, vivid colours along with various modes like Portrait Mode and Night Photography or Night Portrait mode. The phone has a 6.2 inches screen, which is averagely well-sized for most users.

The S4 comes with the latest Android Software, the Android 9.0 or Pie. The smartphone has a dual-sim feature, which means the user shall be able to run two cellular networks at once. The phone has the option of running 4G LTE, the fastest data speed.

The Infinix S4 has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Cortex-A53 CPU, allowing the phone to run as smoothly as possible. Along with the CPU, the phone has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, enhancing the graphics of the games you play on your phone.

The S4 also comes with a 64GB built-in storage, packed with a 4GB RAM. However, this does not limit the user as there is the option of expanding your storage as well, up to 256GB using an SD Card.

Given such stunning specifications at such a low price, the smartphone was bound to stand out from the rest. In celebration of the breakthrough technology of the S4, Infinix will has announced exciting giveaways.

Every customer who will purchase the S4 will be eligible to compete for a draw to win a trip to Baku, the largest city of Azerbaijan! Not only this, customers may even get the chance to win more S4 and S3 smartphones via lucky draws. People who buy older models released by Infinix may also be able to win amazing gifts by playing exciting games at the aforementioned locations.