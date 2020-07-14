UrduPoint.com
Journalists Call On India To End Internet Blackout In Jammu And Kashmir Territory

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) International and Indian journalist unions demanded on Tuesday that New Delhi lift the ban on 4g internet in the Jammu and Kashmir territory.

"Access to information is a fundamental right enshrined in the Indian constitution. Banning 4G internet service is against the constitutional spirit and a violation of the public's right to information ... The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its Indian affiliate the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) condemn the prolonged shutdown and call on the Indian government to lift the restriction on 4G internet," the International Federation of Journalists said.

The Indian government took the Muslim-majority territory offline shortly before downgrading its status last year. The blackout was extended last week until July 29, allegedly to prevent "rumour mongering" and the spread of fake news.

The Indian Journalists Union slammed the territory's administration for the loose interpretation of "fake," "unethical" and "anti-national" news in its new media policy law that it warned could be used to silence critical voices and news coverage.

