July 2021 Marks As The Highest Performing Month For E-Pay Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:53 PM

July 2021 marks as the highest performing month for e-Pay Punjab

E-Pay Punjab achieved yet another milestone in July 2021 by collecting a staggering revenue of PKR 4.95 Billion+ through 1 Million+ transactions. The highest amount of revenue was collected through Token Tax which alone was PKR 2 Billion+

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) e-Pay Punjab achieved yet another milestone in July 2021 by collecting a staggering revenue of PKR 4.95 Billion+ through 1 Million+ transactions. The highest amount of revenue was collected through Token Tax which alone was PKR 2 Billion+.

This was shared during a progress review meeting during which Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor stated that e-pay is facilitating the citizens especially during the ongoing pandemic. Citizens are able to make tax payments from the comfort of their homes while practicing social distancing.

e-Pay Punjab is a flagship project of PITB launched in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department. Automation of the online tax payment system through e-Pay Punjab has improved government collections, plugged leakages, increased financial inclusion and brought transparency.

