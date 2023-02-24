Justice Dept. Charges Russian National for Supplying US Technology to Russia, North Korea

The U.S. Department of Justice charged on Friday a Russian National over the alleged supply of American-made technology to Russia and North-Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The U.S. Department of Justice charged on Friday a Russian National over the alleged supply of American-made technology to Russia and North-Korea.

"A five-count indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York charging Ilya Balakaev with various charges related to smuggling devices commonly used in counterintelligence operations out of the U.S. to Russia for the benefit of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and Democratic People's Republic of Korea ("DPRK" or "North Korea"),"� the Department of Justice said in a statement.

Balakaev has allegedly been smuggling the electronic devices since 2017, with the help of his company Radiotester LLC, after singing contracts with the FSB, the statement said.

Accordingly, Balakayev was tasked with repairing spectrum analyzers and signal generators, devices commonly used in counter-intelligence efforts.

Moreover, since the equipment wasn't available in Russia, Balakayev created a supply network based in the US, to send American-made technology to Russia, in violation of sanctions on Moscow.

The statement continued saying that besides providing technology to the FSB, Balakayev gave US made hazardous gas detectors and software to North-Korea, throughout their embassy in Russia.

Balakayev could face up to 75 years of imprisonment if convicted.