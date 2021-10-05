UrduPoint.com

Kaspersky Lab Says No Evidence That Social Media Outage Caused By Cyberattacks

Daniyal Sohail 27 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:50 AM

Kaspersky Lab Says No Evidence That Social Media Outage Caused by Cyberattacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) There is no information that Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down due to cyberattacks, and it is technical difficulties in the work of the global providers that are most likely to blame, Russian IT security company Kaspersky Lab told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Facebook's social media platforms suffered an outage that affected access of untold numbers of people. Later, users of other platforms, including Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram, Google and TikTok, also reported some difficulties.

"At the moment, we do not have information about the issues with access to many services being connected to cyberattacks. The most likely reason is that it was a result of a glitch in the work of global providers," Sergey Golovanov, Kaspersky chief security expert, said.

The expert noted that such outages are not uncommon. As one example, on November 25, 2020, many services went down due to problems with Amazon Web Services.

