Kazakh Capital Goes Back Online After Days-Long Blackout

Daniyal Sohail Published January 08, 2022 | 11:00 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - internet access was restored in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on Saturday morning, three days after violent protests led to a nationwide blackout.

The Kazakh authorities declared a national state of emergency on Wednesday, shutting the Internet and disrupting mobile connectivity.

Protests over high fuel prices erupted in the Central Asian country last weekend. Clashes were reported across the country, prompting Kazakhstan's regional allies to send peacekeepers.

