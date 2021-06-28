NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) SULTAN, June 28 (Sputnik) - Baikonur space complex can bring more economic benefits if used as a touristic attraction, Bagdat Musin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, said on Monday.

"We see that we are not using the economic potential of Baikonur sufficiently, and we decided to view it as a tourist attraction. The most important thing for the development of tourism at the Baikonur complex is the launches," Musin said during the joint meeting of the legislatures of Kazakhstan and Russia, held in Nur-Sultan.

He noted that seven launches were implemented in Baikonur last year, and about 15 such operations are planned for this year.