Kazakhstan's Internet Provider Restores Wired Connection Except In Almaty - GlobalCheck

Daniyal Sohail Published January 06, 2022 | 06:32 PM

Kazakh internet service provider Kazahtelecom has restored wired internet connection in all regions of Kazakhstan except for the republic's biggest city of Almaty, the service for researching internet censorship on the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States GlobalCheck said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakh internet service provider Kazahtelecom has restored wired internet connection in all regions of Kazakhstan except for the republic's biggest city of Almaty, the service for researching internet censorship on the territory of the Commonwealth of Independent States GlobalCheck said on Thursday.

A Sputnik corresponded said on Wednesday evening that home internet connection was restored in Kazakhstan after a seven-hour disruption, but the mobile internet still were unavailable in the country.

