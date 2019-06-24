UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khalid Siddiqui Chairs USF Co Board Of Directors Meeting

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:52 PM

Khalid Siddiqui chairs USF Co Board of Directors meeting

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 64th Board of Directors meeting of Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) here on Monday and discussed new projects planned for Financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 64th board of Directors meeting of Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) here on Monday and discussed new projects planned for Financial year 2019-20.

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen (R ) Amir Azeem Bajwa was also present in the meeting.

The meeting confirmed the minutes of the 63rd Board of Directors meeting of the USF Co.

Overview of the prime efforts and development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas across Pakistan by USF Co. were highlighted and deliberated upon in the meeting.

Discussions took place with Primary emphasis on the upcoming Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development (NG-BSD) Hyderabad project.

The Board approved the Contract signing of the project 'NG-BSD Hyderabad' which encompasses districts of Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Sujawal.

The meeting was also briefed about the USF new projects planned for Financial Year Y-2019-20.

Nominee of Cellular Industry; Aamir Ibrahim, Nominee of Data Licensees; Azfar Manzoor, Nominee of Consumer Group; Kaukab Iqbal and the senior management of USF Co. also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Khalid Maqbool Company Hyderabad Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Matiari Sujawal

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

23 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

38 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

38 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

54 minutes ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.