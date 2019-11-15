UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board Arranges Workshop For Radio Journalists On Cyber Security

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 09:18 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board arranges workshop for radio journalists on cyber security

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (ITB) has arranged a daylong training workshop on cyber security and pointing fake news for journalists associated with radio journalism here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (ITB) has arranged a daylong training workshop on cyber security and pointing fake news for journalists associated with radio journalism here on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by a large number of radio journalists, radio presenters and protestors associated with KP Radio Broadcasters Forum.

The Chief of KP Cyber Emergency Response Center Dr. Rafiushan trained the participants regarding use of digital technology related to different subjects. He informed the attendees about the possible danger rises during cyber security, use of internet, email and mobile.

Dr. Rafiushan also discussed online platforms and different software(s) used for broadcasting and analyzing of authenticity of news circulating over social media. He said that it is responsibility of journalist to analyze the authenticity of news before its broadcast.

Concluding, Director ITB Mohammad Muneem distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop. He said that similar workshop and trainings would be arranged for radio journalist to keep them acquaint with the changes rapidly taking place in Information Technology.

Related Topics

Internet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Mobile Social Media

Recent Stories

National Assembly Legislative Drafting Council con ..

1 minute ago

Two Sappers Killed in Explosions at Ammo Depot in ..

1 minute ago

Trump to attend NATO summit in London, days before ..

1 minute ago

'Waste to energy' a eco-friendly project, Metropol ..

1 minute ago

Trump Promised Zelenskyy White House Meeeting - Tr ..

8 minutes ago

Army racing up to win 33rd National Games trophy f ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.