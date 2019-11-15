Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board arranges workshop for radio journalists on cyber security

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (ITB) has arranged a daylong training workshop on cyber security and pointing fake news for journalists associated with radio journalism here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (ITB) has arranged a daylong training workshop on cyber security and pointing fake news for journalists associated with radio journalism here on Thursday.

The workshop was attended by a large number of radio journalists, radio presenters and protestors associated with KP Radio Broadcasters Forum.

The Chief of KP Cyber Emergency Response Center Dr. Rafiushan trained the participants regarding use of digital technology related to different subjects. He informed the attendees about the possible danger rises during cyber security, use of internet, email and mobile.

Dr. Rafiushan also discussed online platforms and different software(s) used for broadcasting and analyzing of authenticity of news circulating over social media. He said that it is responsibility of journalist to analyze the authenticity of news before its broadcast.

Concluding, Director ITB Mohammad Muneem distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop. He said that similar workshop and trainings would be arranged for radio journalist to keep them acquaint with the changes rapidly taking place in Information Technology.