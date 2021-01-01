Kick-start Your New Year Fitness Resolutions with the Best that Huawei Has to Offer

The New Year has arrived and you must be thinking of some resolutions, which you want to try to achieve

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st January, 2021) The New Year has arrived and you must be thinking of some resolutions, which you want to try to achieve. Be it in terms of fitness, health or having the latest connected gadgets to keep you moving in today’s fast-moving tempo. The world is now very much tech-driven, therefore it is no surprise that tech gadgets have made their way to the top of this New Year’s resolution simply because they can be used to help us stay fit, healthy and connected with the world around us. Thankfully, with Huawei expansive range of product ecosystem, that includes smartphones, audio devices, wearables, laptops, tablets, kick starting this New Year with your resolution in mind is less daunting than ever. Here, we peep at how some of Huawei’s hottest tech gadgets can help you kick-start your New Year’s fitness resolution and remain true to it.

Fit, healthy and stylish

If staying fit and healthy is at the top of your New Year’s resolution with Huawei’s devices such as the flagship HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro and the premium HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection things are to get easier. Both devices work together in harmony, simply pair your HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection with your HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro to track and monitor your health and fitness levels when working-out, which can be viewed via the HUAWEI Health app one of HUAWEI’s ID services installed on both the smartwatch and smartphone. If you want tunes to pump you up when exercising, search for them on the HUAWEI Music streaming app and play it via the HUAWEI Sound X loudspeaker by simply tapping your phone onto the loudspeaker’s body for an intensive and immersive workout session. With over 100 sports modes You can also track your fitness whenever you’re practicing sports (swimming includes) as the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moonphase collection supports 5 ATM water resistance* – up to 50 metres down! You do not need to worry about taking off the watch.

*Leather straps are not water resistant

Get stepping

It is not just working-out and exercising, walking also helps in maintain a healthy lifestyle. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection and the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro can both tell you how many steps you have taken, and the WATCH GT 2 Pro can even tell you how many more you need to take in order to reach your goal. This way, both devices can encourage you to take the stairs or get off the bus a stop or two early. It all adds up! Moreover, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection will sit on your wrist and buzz to celebrate when you have hit a new record number!

Know your vitals

Most smartwatches come with a host of health and fitness tracking features and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase is not an exception, in fact, you might regard it as in improvement on this front. The new and improved version of Huawei’s latest TruSeen™ 4.

0+ technology and SpO2 monitoring for 24/7 health management features will both provide you with intelligent reminders if your heart rate goes above or below normal levels. All these data is stored and can be viewed via the HUAWEI Health app installed on your phone and smartwatch.

Sleep is essential

We also know that we need a decent night’s sleep to stay fit and healthy. The HUAWEI TruSleepTM 2.0 technology which comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection helps in measuring sleep quality as well which includes real-time heart rate tracking, breathing during sleep and big data analytics. You can also keep track of your relaxation data, thanks to the HUAWEI TruRelaxTM technology that provides 24/7 pressure monitoring, which allows to maintain a relaxed state of mind at all times.

Stay connected

We need to stay connected; many of us nowadays have smartphones, smartwatches, earphones, laptops, tablets that we use in a wide range of scenarios. As great as each device can function and help us get things done, wouldn’t it be greater if we could use multiple devices at the same time? Huawei has a range of devices which could all be connected together to provide us with a very customized user experience. Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone; the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro along with the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection smartwatch, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro earphones, the HUAWEI Sound X loudspeaker in addition the HUAWEI MateBook X and HUAWEI MatePad Pro laptops and tablets range; all can be used simultaneously to enrich our experience. This also includes HUAWEI ID Cloud services such as HUAWEI Health, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video and HUAWEI Themes, which are intertwined with the products playing a significant role in enhancing the overall experience and connecting us all with the things and people around us.

It is now possible to simply play audio from your smartphone by a single tap onto your loudspeaker thanks to the OneTap feature of HUAWEI Share. This intuitive way does not only provide ease and simplicity but it also saves us time consumed by manually pairing devices. Another great feature is Multi-Screen Collaboration, which enables you to stream your phone’s screen onto your laptop with a single tap. Once streaming is initiated, a world of countless possibilities is upon you. You can use the laptop to edit files saves on your smartphone, watch movies on the laptop’s larger display, make video calls, play games and so much more!

All of these devices and services can be logged-in with one universal Huawei ID, which allows you to access the cloud services such as HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI AppGallery etc.

With Huawei’s interconnected smart devices forming an ecosystem together with cloud services which can all be accessed from any of your Huawei devices. Staying fit, healthy and connected hasn’t be easier.