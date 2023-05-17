UrduPoint.com

Kim Inspects Work On North Korea's First Reconnaissance Satellite - State Media

Daniyal Sohail Published May 17, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Kim Inspects Work on North Korea's First Reconnaissance Satellite - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected preparations for the launch of North Korea's first military reconnaissance satellite designed to deter the United States and South Korea, the state-run North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

"He (Kim) inspected the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 which is ready for loading after undergoing the final general assembly check and space environment test. He highly appreciated that the preparatory committee has fulfilled its duty and role in a responsible manner in the course of carrying out the important work for dramatically developing the military technology of the country," KCNA reported.

The North Korean leader delivered a speech on the spot on Tuesday, stressing the importance of possessing such a satellite, especially given "confrontational moves" against Pyongyang on the part of Washington ans Seoul, the report said. North Korea "will exercise its sovereignty and just right to self-defense to deter them and defend the country," Kim was quoted as saying by the state-run new agency.

The North Korean leader listed defense and space research goals the country needs to achieve upon the launch of the satellite and gave the green light to the committee's plan of further actions, the report said.

"To successfully launch the military reconnaissance satellite is an urgent requirement of the prevailing security environment of the country, a process of correctly implementing our Party and government's policy of bolstering up the defence capabilities on a top priority basis, and at the same time, a clear stride forward in developing the space military, science and technology of the country," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

In April, the North Korean leader ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which has been already completed, to be launched at the planned date. Before the launch, the satellite is scheduled to undergo a check of its general assembly and space environment test, KCNA reported.

