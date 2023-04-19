SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the country's first military reconnaissance satellite, which has been already completed, to be launched at the planned date, the state North Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kim visited the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) accompanied by senior officers of education and research institutions along with commanding staff of the General Reconnaissance Bureau of the Korean People's Army, according to KCNA.

"He (Kim) set forth the militant task to organize a non-permanent satellite-launching preparatory committee to make sure that the military reconnaissance satellite No. 1 completed as of April will be launched at the planned date, speed up its final preparations and firmly establish the satellite intelligence-gathering capability by deploying several reconnaissance satellites on different orbits in succession in the future," the KCNA statement read.

Kim also inspected the academy of Defense Science and the space environment center. He stressed the necessity of space exploration and all the respective projects in order to turn the country into global economic and scientific power and to demonstrate national strength.

The North Korean leader stressed that it was essential to continue independent space exploration so that the space industry would boost the country's economic development, KCNA said.

"He noted that it is the steadfast stand of the Workers' Party (WPK) and the DPRK (North Korea) government to fulfill on a priority basis the advanced and valuable space development plans in the light of the strategic interests of the country in the present-stage efforts for achieving accelerated space development, steadily expand the successes and finally turn the country into a world space power," KCNA report read.

Kim considers the possession of weather and Earth observation and communication satellites a Primary objective in order to have ability to react to climate disasters and use country's resources to boost national economy.

In December, during a WPK plenum Kim ordered the completion of the first reconnaissance satellite and the carrier rocket and launch them in the near future. Pyongyang said the works were expected to be complete by April.