UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Telcos Join Forces To Offer 5G Services On Subways

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:31 PM

Korean telcos join forces to offer 5G services on subways

South Korea's top three telecommunication firms said Friday they have joined hands to offer 5G services on subways in major cities

SEOUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ):South Korea's top three telecommunication firms said Friday they have joined hands to offer 5G services on subways in major cities.

The three -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- said they have recently completed setting up 5G infrastructure on the subway system in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The three mobile carriers plan to establish 5G networks for subways and metro stations in major cities, including Daegu, Daejeon and Busan, by the first quarter of the year.

For the subway system in the metropolitan area of Seoul, the country's largest subway network, the companies said they aim to set up 5G infrastructure by the end of this year. Currently, local telcos' 5G services can cover only several sections of Seoul's subway lines.

"Since more than 6.7 million people use subways every day, we are doing our best to establish 5G infrastructure quickly," the companies said in a release. "To speed up the work, we have divided subway lines and sections."

Related Topics

Mobile Metro Daegu Daejeon Gwangju Busan Seoul 5G Best Top Million

Recent Stories

MQM is now being replaced by Aminul Haque: Mustafa ..

13 minutes ago

Food Fest 'Zaiqa, Pakistan ka' to kick off on 25 J ..

6 minutes ago

Tokyo shares close higher on Wall Street gains, we ..

6 minutes ago

UNSC Playing Crucial Role in Preventing Change of ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Meteor-M Weather Satellite Remains Operat ..

6 minutes ago

Saint Vincent, Russia Share Same Values, Must Furt ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.