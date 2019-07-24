KP Govt endeavours to promote IT, E Governance: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said establishment of performance management and reforms unit was welfare of people and to bring transparency in dispensation of official work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology , Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said establishment of performance management and reforms unit was welfare of people and to bring transparency in dispensation of official work.

He said the unit would help ensure self accountability, bring improvement in service delivery and promotion of E- Governance in the province.

Kamran Bangash expressed these views during his meeting with deputy coordinator Muhammad Akif Khan and his staff.

He briefed the special assistant to Chief Minister about reporting and ICT system, good governance framework, KP inspection app besides revenue case tacking system.

Kamran asked officers to take keen interest in the PMRU system because it was now a part of official work.

He said Chief Minister KP and Chief Secretary are personally monitoring the system.