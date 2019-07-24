UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Endeavours To Promote IT, E Governance: Kamran Bangash

Daniyal Sohail 41 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

KP Govt endeavours to promote IT, E Governance: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said establishment of performance management and reforms unit was welfare of people and to bring transparency in dispensation of official work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Technology, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said establishment of performance management and reforms unit was welfare of people and to bring transparency in dispensation of official work.

He said the unit would help ensure self accountability, bring improvement in service delivery and promotion of E- Governance in the province.

Kamran Bangash expressed these views during his meeting with deputy coordinator Muhammad Akif Khan and his staff.

He briefed the special assistant to Chief Minister about reporting and ICT system, good governance framework, KP inspection app besides revenue case tacking system.

Kamran asked officers to take keen interest in the PMRU system because it was now a part of official work.

He said Chief Minister KP and Chief Secretary are personally monitoring the system.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology

Recent Stories

PCB Cricket Committee to meet on 2 August

3 minutes ago

PM’s US visit a great diplomatic achievement: Mi ..

12 minutes ago

Govt to introduce media courts

20 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue to flow in low flood

34 seconds ago

World Hepatitis Day to be marked on July 28

36 seconds ago

Rescue-1122 provids services to 869 road accidents ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.