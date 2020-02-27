KP-ITB, PCSIR Labs join hands for establishment of Digital Complex

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

A joint venture agreement between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KP-ITB) and PSCIR Labs was signed for the establishment of Digital Complex in Peshawar here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A joint venture agreement between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KP-ITB) and PSCIR Labs was signed for the establishment of Digital Complex in Peshawar here Thursday.

The Digital Complex will be consisted of Information Technology Park, Science & Information Technology Innovation Park, Incubation and Co-working Facilities, Data Center, business Process Out Sourcing Ready Facilities, IT & ICT Companies, Display Centers, Auditorium and related IT Facilities.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry witnessed the signing agreement.

Addressing the media persons after the signing agreement chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan stated that the initiative is a land mark achievement towards realizing the digital Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will also be a symbol of precedence in which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken the lead towards digitalization and promoting entrepreneurship.

He stated that the digital complex will not only attract provincial, national and International IT Sector investors but will also provide the youth of the province with employment opportunities in IT Sector. The digital complex will also bring educational institutions and industries closer.

The chief Minister stated that the incumbent government aim to accelerate the digital transformation of the province through four priority areas with the vision to support a digital Eco-system by leveraging information & communication technologies for job creation, connectivity, empowerment and inclusive economic growth.

Mahmood Khan clarified that under the first ever digital policy for the province, approved by the cabinet in November 2018, the KP IT Board has a focus on promoting digital infrastructure including establishment of purpose built facilities to enable technology startup, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs to create innovative digital products and services.

The Peshawar digital complex is one of such initiatives of the KP IT Board that will provide the required infrastructure at the provincial capital and will support of all the four pillars of the KP digital policy.

The ceremony was also attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Newly Merged Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir, Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai, Advisor to Chief Minister on IT Ziaullah Bangash, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary IT, MD KP IT Board and others.

In a separate event the Chief Minister also inaugurated "Chief Minister Complaint Cell (Khpal Wazir Ala Shikayat Cell" at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar having a universal landline Number of 1800 through which citizens of the province including Newly Merged Tribal Districts will be able to register complaints.

On the first day after its inauguration a total of 22 complaints were heard for which the Chief Minister issued directives for their immediate resolution. According to details a total of three counters have been established in the complaint cell for hearing of the complaints from the settled districts of the province whereas separate disks have also been established for hearing the complaints of citizens from the Newly Merged Tribal Districts.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Newly Merged Tribal Districts Ajmal Wazir, MPA Muhammad Asif, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah and others.

