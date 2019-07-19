KP, Punjab IT boards join hands for cooperation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB) Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of cooperation with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

The Chairman, KPITB Dr Shahbaz Khan and Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor signed the MoU on behalf of their respective boards and the governments while Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Kamran Khan Bangash witnessed the signing ceremony besides a number of high ranking officers from both the provinces.

As per the MoU, both the boards will avail of each other's experiences and innovation in a way to learn from it and also avoid duplication of efforts and thus improve output and save time and energies.

Talking on the occasion Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP Kamran Khan Bangash said that his province has adopted I.

T in a number of government functions due to which the working of different organizations has improved a lot, transparency has been ensured and decision making made prompt and informed.

To give just one example Bangash said that in KP Assembly, the members were reluctant in the beginning but now every member is utilizing his dashboard for all sort of communication to assembly questions.

The same he said is the case with almost all government functions and the public.

The Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor on this occasion said that he and his team will soon visit KP to look into these developments and study in detail the software so developed so that the same are utilized in Punjab too.