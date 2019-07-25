KP, UNDP launch digital training for IT graduates: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology (S&IT), Kamran Bangash has said that the provincial government in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has formally launched digital trainings for provision of employment to unemployed graduates to enable them to take benefit of the IT sector

He expressed these views during meeting with Project Directors, Durshal Project from different districts here on Thursday.

The special assistant said that the provision of employment to unemployed IT graduates is the vision of PTI and added that Durshal Project is an IT board project operational in seven districts of the province, whose purpose besides giving opportunity to youth to establish their own small companies regarding technologies is also giving guidance to them for the success of their businesses.

He was of the opinion that the facilitation of people under Durshal Projects would provide maximum facilities to the citizens and will put the province on a new track.

During the meeting, the Directors of Durshal Project from different districts give detailed briefing to the special assistant, who assured the removal of hurdles in the project and resolution of problems.