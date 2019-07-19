UrduPoint.com
KPITP Launches Digital Jobs Through Advanced Digital Skills Program For Youth

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board (KPITB) Friday launched "Digital Jobs through Advanced Digital Skill in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa" a program aimed to prepare youth of the province for the highly paid job opportunities throughout the world.

Chairman KPITB, Dr.Shahbaz Khan, representatives of partner organizations like USAID, UNDP, Amazon Web Services, microsoft Azure, Big Data Analytics, Organizing Digital Talent Expo, Abacus Consulting and DICE Analytic and VaporVM participated in the ceremony held in Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad said a release issued here on Friday.

It was revealed on the occasion that digital skills that our youth are learning at educational institutes now may not be compatible with the time. The multitude of digital skills required in the market continues to grow whereas these skills are scarce in the market.

To achieve the goal, UNDP has partnered with KPITB on its flagship KP Youth Employment Program to develop a cadre of experts on key advanced and highly demanded skills of the market such as cloud computing and data analytics through training 1200 youth of which at least 30 percent seats will be reserved for women.

Through the program, KPITB and UNDP would develop trainers, who after completion of their globally recognized certifications will join KP Youth Employment Program (KPYEP) team and impart these advanced digital skills to 1800 youth of the province.

The broad objectives of program included delivery of training to youth on digital skills Amazon Web Services [AWS Foundation, AWS Solutions Architect Associate], Microsoft Azure [MCSD: Web Applications], and Big Data Analytics [Cloudera Certified Associate (CCA Data Analyst)]. A total of 1200 youth would be provided the training in first phase added the release.

