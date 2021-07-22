MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that the recent drills on disconnecting the Russian segment of the internet from the global network were relevant in light of the growing cybercrime.

"We are aware of the drills, this is relevant ...

We live in an age when cybercrime is gaining momentum, and there is still a deficit of international cooperation in the fight against cybercrime," Peskov told reporters.

"We need to be prepared for any kind of developments, but still count on interaction and cooperation first of all," Peskov continued.