Kremlin Confirms Fate of ISS, Russian Segment Was Discussed at Meeting With Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the fate of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian segment in particular was discussed at the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a decision should be made sooner or later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the fate of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian segment in particular was discussed at the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a decision should be made sooner or later.

The meeting on Russia's space sector development was held on Monday, when Russia celebrated the Cosmonautics Day.

Reporters asked Peskov if he could confirm reports that the president approved at this meeting the concept of the construction of a Russian space station, which could become an alternative to the ISS.

"Yes, it was truly said at the meeting that the ISS and the Russian segment are not something eternal, the design gets 'tired', and sooner or later we will have to make a final decision. At yesterday's meeting, an emphasis was made on the expediency of continuing this effort and considering the issue. This is true," Peskov said.