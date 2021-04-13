UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Confirms Fate Of ISS, Russian Segment Was Discussed At Meeting With Putin

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:57 PM

Kremlin Confirms Fate of ISS, Russian Segment Was Discussed at Meeting With Putin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the fate of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian segment in particular was discussed at the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a decision should be made sooner or later

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the fate of the International Space Station (ISS) and the Russian segment in particular was discussed at the recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as a decision should be made sooner or later.

The meeting on Russia's space sector development was held on Monday, when Russia celebrated the Cosmonautics Day.

Reporters asked Peskov if he could confirm reports that the president approved at this meeting the concept of the construction of a Russian space station, which could become an alternative to the ISS.

"Yes, it was truly said at the meeting that the ISS and the Russian segment are not something eternal, the design gets 'tired', and sooner or later we will have to make a final decision. At yesterday's meeting, an emphasis was made on the expediency of continuing this effort and considering the issue. This is true," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

US Will Not Let Nord Stream 2 Get in Way of Relati ..

3 minutes ago

8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in G ..

3 minutes ago

Fire breaks out in MHNP area of Sinhari Village

3 minutes ago

South China province mobilizes drought relief effo ..

3 minutes ago

Indian troops arrest seven youth in IIOJK

9 minutes ago

UK Coroner in Amesbury Poisoning Case to Study Pos ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.